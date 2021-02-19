DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 19

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, FEB. 19 ANKARA - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Azerbaijan for a trilateral meeting with his Azeri and Georgian counterparts. He also meets Azeri President Ilham Aliyev and holds bilateral meetings with the two countries' foreign ministers (final day).

BAKU - Georgian deputy prime minister, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan. (final day)

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden conducts his first event with other leaders from Group of Seven nations in virtual meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic, world economy and dealing with China.

MUNICH, Germany - French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference - 1700 GMT BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers hold video conference (final day)

HELSINKI - Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas is to visit Helsinki to meet her Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds news conference following a virtual summit with G7 leaders - 1500 GMT

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to make statement after hosting virtual meeting of G7 leaders.

MUNICH - US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel to speak at the Special Edition 2021 of the Munich Security Conference

BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Tajikistan Cooperation Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 20

** MALE/PORT LOUIS - External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar will undertake a visit to the Maldives and Mauritius. (To Feb. 23)

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22

** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko.

PARIS – OECD holds virtual 20th International Economic Forum on Africa. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU Informal video conference of European affairs ministers.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 CAPE TOWN - South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni to present the April 2021-March 2022 fiscal year budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets Argentina counterpart, Alberto Fernandez. AMLO invited Fernandez to attend Mexico's 200 Independence anniversary celebrations.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic debates the bloc's humanitarian response during COVID-19 with European lawmakers – 1300 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the members of the European Council. (To Feb. 26)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 03

** BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Task Force Meeting via videoconference (to Mar. 4).

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar - 0530 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

DHAKA - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Dhaka to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bangladesh towards the end of the month. LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 5

NICOSIA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (to March 06). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAR. 6

** IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast holds legislative elections. ** SINGAPORE - First Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 09

BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe's Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25

** BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 30

** BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting via videoconference.

** BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 4

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APR. 6

** GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 11

** CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile.

ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APR. 15

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APR. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APR. 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 25

ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 30

BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx