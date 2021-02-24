DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 24

Feb 24 (Reuters) -

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24 ** GENEVA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian ambassador Baghaei Hamaneh are among speakers at the U.N.-sponsored Conference on Disarmament - 0900 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on an EU consultation on gig workers' working conditions.

KYIV - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis will pay a working visit to Ukraine (final day). MEXICO CITY - Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez visits Mexico (final day) WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07)

COLOMBO - Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan holds bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa during a two-day visit to Sri Lanka. (final day)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and digital commissioner Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU Roaming Regulation. BRUSSELS - EU Industry Days with Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice-President, and Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank - 0900 GMT.

BRUSSELS - NATO Deputy Secretary General, Mircea Geoană will meet with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, at NATO Headquarters.

MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino chairs a meeting to work on the recovery, transformation and resilience plan - 1600 GMT. MOSCOW - New President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Moscow, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (to Feb. 25) CAPE TOWN - South Africa's finance minister Tito Mboweni to present the April 2021-March 2022 fiscal year budget to parliament. - 1200 GMT

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador meets Argentina counterpart, Alberto Fernandez. AMLO invited Fernandez to attend Mexico's 200 Independence anniversary celebrations.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

** BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference to coordinate efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic - 1400 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - The IMF's (relatively) new European Director, Alfred Kammer, will brief selected reporters on IMF views on European policy issues.off-the-record - 1330 GMT. ** GENEVA - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, focusing on 'long COVID' - 1000 GMT.

** NAYPYITAW - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi visits Myanmar

MADRID - Spain's economy affairs minister Nadia Calvino appears in the European Union parliament-senate combined committe - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic debates the bloc's humanitarian response during COVID-19 with European lawmakers – 1300 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the members of the European Council. (To Feb. 26)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

** BRUSSELS - EU Industry Days with Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission's Executive Vice-President, and Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market - 0900 GMT. ** GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

** BERLIN - German economy and industry event, BVMW, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn, German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier, FDP chief Christian Lindner and ECB chief Christine Lagarde - 1600 GMT. ** BERLIN – 71st Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 5). BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 03

** GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Task Force Meeting via videoconference (to Mar. 4).

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar - 0530 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

DHAKA - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Dhaka to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bangladesh towards the end of the month. LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 5

** MOSCOW – 68th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. NICOSIA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (to March 06). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAR. 6

IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast holds legislative elections. SINGAPORE - First Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

Monday, MAR. 8

** GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 9

BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe's Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 10

** TIBET – 62nd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11

** SENDAI, Japan – 10th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 12

** DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 ** GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

** DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 10th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

** HALABJA, Iraq – 33rd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

** ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 19

** EGYPT – 10th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 ** GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

** GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 24

** GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 30

BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting via videoconference.

BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 4

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APR. 6

GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 11

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile.

ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APR. 15

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APR. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APR. 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 25

ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 30

BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

