DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 25

THURSDAY, FEB. 25 ** NEW DELHI - Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will be meeting Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ** DAMASCUS - Syrian Health Minister Hassan Ghabash holds a news conference on COVID-19 vaccines. ** SEOUL - South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun will hold a news briefing on Thursday ahead of the country's vaccination drive on Friday - 0500 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets with his Hungarian counterpart and address Ambassadors Conference. He will then meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban - 1030 GMT. ** ISTANBUL - Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca speaks on lifting of some restrictions following coronavirus science council meeting - 1600 GMT. ** CAIRO - Egypt's prime minister addresses the American Chamber of Commerce about the country's economic strategy for weathering the COVID-19 pandemic and promoting prosperity - 1600 GMT. ** PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex holds news conference on latest COVID-19 restrictions, casualties and vaccinations as numbers of infections in some regions of France start shooting up - 1600 GMT. ** BOGOTA - Colombian President Ivan Duque receives Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya in Bogota. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a press conference after his video conference with European union leaders - 1800 GMT. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) MOSCOW - New President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visits Moscow, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin (final day)

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference to coordinate efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic - 1400 GMT. GENEVA - WHO to host news conference with Dr. Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, and technical experts, focusing on 'long COVID' - 1000 GMT.

MADRID - Spain's economy affairs minister Nadia Calvino appears in the European Union parliament-senate combined committe - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for humanitarian aid Janez Lenarcic debates the bloc's humanitarian response during COVID-19 with European lawmakers – 1300 GMT.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of the members of the European Council. (To Feb. 26)

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26 ** BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and head of Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler hold a news conference on the pandemic situation - 0915 GMT. ** PARIS - Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will pay a working visit to France

BRUSSELS - EU Industry Days with Valdis Dombrovskis, European Commission's Executive Vice-President, and Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Internal Market - 0900 GMT. GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on on security and defence and on the EU's Southern Neighborhood. - 0800 GMT.

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BERLIN - German economy and industry event, BVMW, with German Health Minister Jens Spahn, German Economics Minister Peter Altmaier, FDP chief Christian Lindner and ECB chief Christine Lagarde - 1600 GMT. BERLIN – 71st Berlin International Film Festival (to Mar. 5). BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 03

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on "One year since the outbreak of COVID-19: fiscal policy response," he will also present EU Commission recommendations on "Effective Active Support to Employment" and an action plan on the implementation of the "European Pillar of Social Rights."

GLOBAL - International Day for Ear and Hearing. BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Task Force Meeting via videoconference (to Mar. 4).

BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar - 0530 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

DHAKA - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Dhaka to do the groundwork for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to Bangladesh towards the end of the month. LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAR. 5

** BAGHDAD - Pope Francis meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi upon arrival at Baghdad airport. MOSCOW – 68th death anniversary of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. NICOSIA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will visit Cyprus (to March 06). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MAR. 6

IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast holds legislative elections. SINGAPORE - First Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

Monday, MAR. 8

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 9

BRUSSELS - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security, Josep Borrell, speaks on EU's humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Europe's Digital Decade: 2030 Digital Targets." - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 10

TIBET – 62nd anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11

SENDAI, Japan – 10th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 12

DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 14

STUTTGART, Germany - Baden Wuerttemberg state elections. MAINZ, Germany - The German state of Rhineland Palatinate (Rheinland Pfalz) holds state elections.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting.

DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 10th anniversary of an uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

HALABJA, Iraq – 33rd anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference on COVID-19. ITALY - Anniversary of the unification of Italy

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe". NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 19

EGYPT – 10th anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22 GLOBAL - World Water Day. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 24

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUNEI - ASEAN+3 Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting via videoconference. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAR. 26

DHAKA – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 30

BRUNEI - 25th ASEAN Finance Ministers' Meeting via videoconference.

BRUNEI - 7th ASEAN Finance Ministers' and Central Bank Governors' Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

BRUSSELS - European Commission Pice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the EU's action plan for the development of organic production: on the way to 2030. CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 4

SOFIA - Bulgarians vote in a parliamentary election - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APR. 6

GREENLAND - Greenland holds general election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 9 SAMOA - Samoan Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 11

CHILE - Local and constitutional convention elections in Chile.

ECUADOR - Ecuador holds second round of presidential elections for 2021-2025 term. PERU - Peru holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APR. 15

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Apr. 17)

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APR. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APR. 20

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APR. 25

ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APR. 30

BENIN - Benin holds presidential elections.

CHAD - Chad holds presidential elections.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

