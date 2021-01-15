DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 15

Jan 15 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, JAN. 15 ** LISBON - The president of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen gives a news conference with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa as the college of commissioners visit Lisbon for the start of Portugal's EU presidency. - 1400 GMT ** MOSCOW - MOSCOW-IMF head Georgieva speaks at economic forum - 1400 GMT

NAYPYITAW/JAKARTA/BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN/MANILA - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei and the Philippines. (To Jan. 16) NEW DELHI - Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali to visit India for Joint Commission meet (to Jan. 16). PARIS - The OECD hosts a two-day public consultation with companies, NGOs, academics and officials on its proposals to rewrite the rules for taxing businesses operating across international borders. (final day)

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets counterpart of Macedonia in Berlin - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 18

** BRUSSELS – Video conference of the Eurogroup meeting. BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of European affairs ministers. GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JAN. 19 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

** BRUSSELS - Debate in EU Parliament on tax havens with EU economy chief – 1600GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 ** TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

** CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

** CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx