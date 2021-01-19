SEARCH
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 19

19 Jan 2021 / 20:40 H.

    Jan 19 (Reuters) -

    ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

    TUESDAY, JAN. 19 ** KYIV - Swedish foreign minister and new OSCE chair Ann Linde visits Ukraine (to Jan. 20).

    ** LONDON - OPEC secretary general, UAE energy minister, IEA head speak at Atlantic energy forum (to Jan. 20)

    ** BRUSSELS - Meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and EU High Representative Josep Borrell - 1730 GMT

    ** DAKAR - Dutch Royal House - Queen Maxima Zorreguiet pays virtual visit to Senegal to promote financial services (to Jan. 21) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

    BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20

    ** BRUSSELS - EU agriculture policy chief Janusz Wojciechowski speaks at a German government event on the bloc's plan to reduce the agriculture sector's contribution to climate change. - 1000 GMT

    ** BRUSSELS - Informal video conference of the members of the EU-Cuba Joint Council, the meeting will be chaired by Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

    BRUSSELS - Debate in EU Parliament on tax havens with EU economy chief – 1600GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JAN. 21

    ** BRUSSELS - President of the European Council, Charles Michel will chair a video conference of the members of the European Council. - - - - - - - - -

    FRIDAY, JAN. 22

    ** BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, JAN. 24

    PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, JAN. 25 TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

    BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

    - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, JAN. 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

    - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, FEB 4

    BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, FEB. 7

    ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

    - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, FEB. 11

    CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

    - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, FEB. 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, FEB. 16

    ** SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

    BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEB. 21

    NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

    - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, FEB. 22

    BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, FEB. 23

    BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, FEB. 25

    BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, FEB. 28

    EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

    - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, MAR. 1

    BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

    - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, MAR. 02

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

    THURSDAY, MAR. 4

    VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

    SUNDAY, MAR. 7

    BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, MAR. 15

    BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

    - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

    BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

    - - - - - - - - -

    WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

    NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election.

    - - - - - - - - -

    MONDAY, MAR. 22

    BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

    TUESDAY, MAR. 23

    BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

    WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

    CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

    - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

