DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 21

Jan 21 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, JAN. 21 ** BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds in-person talks with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels - 1000 GMT

** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference in Berlin on the current situation. The news conference is likely to focus on the coronavirus pandemic. - 1000 GMT ** JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mohamad Haneef Atmar arrived in Jeddah on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia (to Jan. 21) ** KHARTOUM - British foreign secretary Dominic Raab in Sudan for one-day visit. BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with high-level EU officials in Brussels (to Jan. 22).

DAKAR - Dutch Royal House - Queen Maxima Zorreguiet pays virtual visit to Senegal to promote financial services (final day) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

BRUSSELS - President of the European Council, Charles Michel will chair a video conference of the members of the European Council. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

** ZAGREB - Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar will pay his first official visit to Croatia, with the topics of talks to include the intention by Croatia and Italy to declare exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the Adriatic Sea. ** ISLAMABAD - Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan for houbara bustard hunting (Jan. 24).

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at NATO Headquarters.

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 ** DAVOS, Switzerland - Spanish Prime Minister Pedros Sanchez, Rwandan president Paul Kagame attend Davos virtual WEF - 1000 GMT

** EGYPT – 10th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias at NATO Headquarters. ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, at NATO Headquarters. ** DAVOS, Switzerland - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses virtual Davos WEF - 1000 GMT

** LONDON - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

** DAVOS, Switzerland - South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 0600 GMT

MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

** VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 2

** GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4

** GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

** GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8

SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9

** GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 10

** LOS ANGELES – 61st Annual Grammy Awards - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

** VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

** BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

** GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

** GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

** BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ** ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

** PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

