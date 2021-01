Jan 22 (Reuters) -

FRIDAY, JAN. 22 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto in Moscow. - 1000 GMT

** BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen meets the President of Georgia Salome Zourabichvili at the European Commission in Brussels - 1600 GMT

** BRUSSELS - President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili will pay an official visit to Brussels (to Jan. 23).

** PODGORICA - North Macedonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, is set to pay an official visit to Montenegro. ** TEHRAN - Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan will visit Iran to discuss the prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. (to Jan. 26) BRUSSELS - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with high-level EU officials in Brussels (final day). GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

ZAGREB - Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar will pay his first official visit to Croatia, with the topics of talks to include the intention by Croatia and Italy to declare exclusive economic zones (EEZ) in the Adriatic Sea. ISLAMABAD - Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be visiting Pakistan for houbara bustard hunting (Jan. 24).

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mr. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, at NATO Headquarters.

BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel meets Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu - 1300 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 24 ** BAKU - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan for talks on bilateral ties (to Jan. 25). PORTUGAL - Portugal holds Presidential elections - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 DAVOS, Switzerland - Spanish Prime Minister Pedros Sanchez, Rwandan president Paul Kagame attend Davos virtual WEF - 1000 GMT

EGYPT – 10th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, at NATO Headquarters. DAVOS, Switzerland - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses virtual Davos WEF - 1000 GMT

LONDON - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

** YEREVAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Armenia. ** ROME - Special address by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT

** PARIS - Eleventh meeting of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS, Virtual conference (to Jan. 28). DAVOS, Switzerland - South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 0600 GMT

MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

** DAVOS, Switzerland - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum. - 1730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

** SINGAPORE - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 2 ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Moscow.

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8

SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

** ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

** LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

** LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11

** BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18

** BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25

** BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

