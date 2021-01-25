DIARY-Political and General News Events from Jan. 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 ** BRUSSELS – Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Christodoulides travels to Brussels to take part in the Foreign Affairs Council. ** BRUSSELS – Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will travel to Brussels to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council. (To Jan 26) ** BRUSSELS - EU agriculture ministers meet in Brussels. ** NAIROBI - Rwandan President Paul Kagame is due to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. He will share a platform with the Spanish prime minister. - 0900 GMT ** BRUSSELS - EU justice commissioner Didier Reynders and EU home affairs chief Ylva Johansson give a press conference on better coordination and more guarantees on safe travels from outside and within the EU. - 1130 GMT ** BRUSSELS - The President of the Eurogroup Paschal Donohoe speaks to EU lawmakers on Economic Dialogue. - 1245 GMT ** AMSTERDAM - Pope Francis, China Deputy Prime Minister Han Zheng, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speak at international Climate Adaptation Summit. - 1300 GMT

BAKU - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is scheduled to visit the Republic of Azerbaijan for talks on bilateral ties (Final Day).

TEHRAN - Armenian Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan will visit Iran to discuss the prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation. (to Jan. 26) GENEVA - WHO executive board meeting on programme, budget and administration (to Jan. 26).

DAVOS, Switzerland - Spanish Prime Minister Pedros Sanchez, Rwandan president Paul Kagame attend Davos virtual WEF - 1000 GMT

EGYPT – 10th Anniversary of beginning of Egyptian revolution, which marked a series of mass popular protests leading to the resignation of President Hosni Mubarak.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – Referendum election. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT.

TUESDAY, JAN. 26 ** DAVOS - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT ** DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's finance minister and the UAE's economy minister speak at Davos on financial and monetary measures post COVID-19. ** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Moscow. The ministers will hold a news conference after the talks. - 0900 GMT

MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin holds talks with his Belarusian counterpart Roman Golovchenko.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic, Nikos Dendias at NATO Headquarters. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, at NATO Headquarters. DAVOS, Switzerland - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses virtual Davos WEF - 1000 GMT

LONDON - Costa Book of the Year will be announced. JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting (Cohesion).

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 27

YEREVAN - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to visit Armenia. ROME - Special address by Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum - 1000 GMT

PARIS - Eleventh meeting of the OECD/G20 Inclusive Framework on BEPS, Virtual conference (to Jan. 28). DAVOS, Switzerland - South Korea president Moon addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum - 0600 GMT

MADRID - Spain's foreign affairs minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya participates in online event from "Economia Forum" - 0800 GMT - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 28

** NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the virtual Davos summit. He is expected to touch on India's role as a premier COVID-19 vaccine producer. ** PARIS - The British, German, Canadian and Italian finance ministers speak on an OECD panel entitled "Tax Challenges Arising from Digitalisation and the Future of International Taxation." - 1130 GMT

DAVOS, Switzerland - Argentine President Alberto Fernandez addresses virtual Davos World Economic Forum. - 1730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 29

** ACCRA - Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo to speak at a virtual meeting of the World Economic Forum. - 1300 GMT

SINGAPORE - Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaks at the virtual Davos forum. - 0730 GMT - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JAN. 30

VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2021 (to Feb. 16). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 2 MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with Swedish counterpart Ann Linde in Moscow.

GLOBAL - World Wetlands Day. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 3

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB 4

GLOBAL - World Cancer Day.

BRUSSELS - European Commission conference on competition policy and the EU Green Deal. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, FEB. 6

GLOBAL - International Day of Zero Tolerance to Female Genital Mutilation. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 7

ECUADOR - Ecuadorian National Congress election ECUADOR - Ecuador Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEB. 8

SOMALIA - Presidential elections scheduled to be held in Somalia - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEB. 9

GLOBAL - Safer Internet Day 2021 - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 11

VIENNA - VIENNA Opera Ball 2021 CAPE TOWN - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's state of the nation address in parliament. - 1700 GMT

SATURDAY, FEB. 13

BEIRUT - 13th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah.

GLOBAL - World Radio Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 14

GLOBAL - Valentine's Day.

BEIRUT - 16th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, FEB. 15 ASIA - Parinirvana day, Buddhist festival marking the anniversary of Buddha's death BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 16

SINGAPORE - Singapore's finance Heng Swee Keat minister will announce his budget for 2021 - 0700 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEB. 17

PRISTINA - 13th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 21

NIGER - Niger holds second round of presidential election

MONDAY, FEB. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. WELLINGTON - Deputy finance ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand. (to March 07) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, FEB. 23 COLOMBO - Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, FEB. 25

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss macroeconomic developments and policy prospects in the euro zone - 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, FEB. 26

ROME - G20 Meetings of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, videoconference (to Feb. 27). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, FEB. 28

EL SALVADOR - Salvadorian Legislative Assembly election.

MONDAY, MAR. 1

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina's President Alberto Fernández addresses the Parliament at the opening of the annual sessions.

TUESDAY, MAR. 02

LISBON - Informal meeting of defence ministers (to Mar. 3)

MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 4

LISBON - Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Mar. 5). VIENNA - The 14th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via videoconference. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAR. 7

BOLIVIA - Local elections in Bolivia - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 11

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to Mar. 12) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAR. 15 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAR. 16

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 17

NETHERLANDS - Dutch Second Chamber election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 18

BRUSSELS – EU Environment Council

MONDAY, MAR. 22

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAR. 23

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. ISRAEL - Israeli Knesset election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAR. 25

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 26). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAR. 31

CONGO (BRAZZAVILLE) – President election.

