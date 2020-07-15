DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 15

July 15 (Reuters) -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15 ** WARSAW - Poland's Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak meets German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer - 1230 GMT.

** MADRID - The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg travels to Spain (to July 16).

NEW DELHI - EU-India summit via video conference. WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda visits Poland.

BRUSSELS - EU, British Brexit negotiators meet to try break Brexit deadlock (to July 17).

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hold news conference - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Charles Michel host a summit with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi via videoconference to discuss COVID-19 and bilateral relations - 1100 GMT. LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak appears before parliament's Treasury Committee to answer questions about last week's economic statement - 1330 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting.

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

THURSDAY, JULY 16

** BRUSSELS - EU Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager discusses the European recovery plan amidst COVID-19 and its relevance for the digital agenda as well as Europe's commitment to sustainability with the new Green Deal - 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - German minister for economic affairs and energy Peter Altmaier speaks to EU lawmakers on the priorities of the German presidency - 0700 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism movement - 1200 GMT. PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights - 1800 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders meet to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin speaks in parliament. BRUSSELS - The EU's economic and financial affairs commissioner Dombrovskis presents a revision of the Benchmark regulation - 1000 GMT. TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference - 0230 GMT. OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 23 SYDNEY - Australian Treasurer Frydenberg updates the outlook for the economy and stimulus programmes, including JobKeeper. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus Presidential Election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

HANOI - Vietnam hosts 9th Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Ministerial Meeting.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28).

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

LEIPZIG - The German EU presidency hosts an EU-China Summit - 0730 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election. New Zealand – Referendum election.

