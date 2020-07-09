DIARY-Political and General News Events from July 9

July 9 (Reuters) -

THURSDAY, JULY 9

** SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold bilateral talks with his Japanese counterpart on Thursday. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron receives Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic ahead of Friday's video summit on Western Balkans with EU officials and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. ** BRUSSELS - Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa meets EU Council President Charles Michel - 0630 GMT ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, with the two giving a joint news conference - 0945 GMT ** TOKYO - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun meets with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba in Tokyo, in a trip overshadowed by stalled denuclearisation talks with North Korea. - 1100 GMT ** LONDON - Ministers from countries representing the majority of global GDP, energy use and greenhouse gas emissions will take part in the Clean Energy Transition summit, gathering around a virtual table to discuss measures to boost economies, create jobs, reduce global emissions and make energy systems more resilient. - 1130 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa meets EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen - 1200 GMT ** MOSCOW - Russian parliament holds a meeting on COVID-19 impact on energy sector - 1330 GMT WASHINGTON, D.C. - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador will visit President Donald Trump in the U.S. (final day)

BRUSSELS – European Union Military Committee (EUMC), EU Chiefs of Defence meeting.

SEOUL - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will meet with South Korean officials in Seoul on Thursday for talks on North Korea and other issues.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone Finance Ministers meet to select next head of their grouping known as the Eurogroup - 1300 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte give a joint news conference after talks on Germany's EU presidency in Berlin. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. TEHRAN – 21st anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999.

RAMALLAH - Palestine marks the 15th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal.

SOUTH SUDAN – 9th anniversary of South Sudan becoming an independent state.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

** AMSTERDAM - Italian Prime Minister Antonio Conte will visit his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte this Friday in preparation for next week's EU summit on the European Recovery Fund. ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks to reporters via video conference ahead of an ECOFIN euro zone finance ministers' meeting. - 0740 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Finance Ministers will discuss measures to deal with the COVID-19 crisis and priorities to promote the Capital Markets Union; the European Commission and the European Central Bank will present their assessment of the economic situation.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron holds a video summit with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and their Serbian and Kosovar counterparts to help rekindle relations between the two Balkan countries.

BRUSSLES - Video conference of EU economics and finance ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 11

GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 13th anniversary of deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 12 BRUSSELS - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo will hold talks in Brussels.

WARSAW - Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda will visit Poland.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 13

** BRUSSELS - Foreign ministers of the European Union's member states meet in person to pave the way for a July 17-18 summit of their leaders, who will be seeking to reach an agreement on the bloc's next long-term budget and a coronavirus economic recovery plan. ** MADRID - Spain's economic affairs minister Nadia Calviño to present justice minister Juan Carlos Campo at an informative event in Madrid - 0700 GMT ** DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund holds a virtual news conference on its updated projections for the 2020/21 Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia economic outlook. - 1100 GMT ** MESEBERG, Germany - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte for talks at Meseberg castle north of Berlin before they speak to reporters. - 1400 GMT BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the role of the European Green deal in the bloc's recovery from COVID-19. - 1330 GMT

PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 15

BRUSSELS – EU Video conference of European affairs ministers meeting.

NORTH MACEDONIA - North Macedonian Assembly election.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's plan for COVID-19 preparedness for a possible resurgence: early detection and response.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 16

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson speaks on Black Lives Matter and Europe's anti-racism moment. - 1200 GMT PHILADELPHIA - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on Report of the Commission on Unalienable Rights. - 1800 GMT

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of health ministers (video conference). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 17

** WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, United States - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses Family Leadership Summit in Iowa. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to July 18). GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will meet in Brussels to haggle over a proposed COVID-19 economic stimulus and their next joint budget (to July 18) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh (to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

KYIV - President of Switzerland Simonetta Sommaruga will be the first foreign visitor of Ukraine after the COVID-19 outbreak (to July 23) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 21 KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Florida – 9th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after the successful completion of mission STS-135. SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22

** TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu holds news conference. - 0230 GMT OSLO – 9th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island where 77 people were killed.

BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis presents targeted amendments to financial regulations to facilitate the economic recovery post-COVID-19 crisis.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (budget) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28

GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 106th anniversary of the beginning of World War 1.

PERU - 199th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address.

HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 5

SRI LANKA - Sri Lankan Parliament election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 9 BELARUS – Belarus President Election.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27

BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich (to Aug. 28)

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 30 MONTENEGRO – Montenegrin Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his second state of the union address. BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for internal market Thierry Breton speaks in an online interview with Politico Europe - 0630 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – New Zealand House of Representatives election New Zealand – Referendum election

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

