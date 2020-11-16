DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 16

Nov 16 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, NOV. 16 ** BRUSSELS - European lawmakers in the fisheries committee debate Brexit with the European Commission – 1245 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson speaks to EU lawmakers on terrorism, organized crime and cybersecurity. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis speak at the European Business Summit on Europe's Economic Recovery – 1430 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans speaks at the European Business Summit on "reconciling green and growth" – 1100 GMT. ** BERLIN - European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans speaks at the Sueddeutsche newspaper's annual summit – 1010 GMT. ** DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed al-Bowardi speaks at an online event. ** DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Qatar Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani speaks at a virtual event – 1600 GMT. ** DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - United Arab Emirates Minister of Health and Prevention AbdulRahman Bin Mohammed al-Owais speaks at an online event. ** BRUSSELS - Members of the European Commission, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna take part in the European Business Summit 2020. (To Nov. 17) ** AMMAN - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad Al Maliki in Amman. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at a virtual event of his CDU party's economic council (Wirtschaftsrat) in Berlin, followed by remarks from WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus – 0820 GMT. DOHA - Tunisian President Kais Saied is in the Qatari capital for a three-day official visit upon the Gulf Emir's invitation. (To Nov. 17) WASHINGTON, D.C. - A delegation of Uzbekistan led by Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov is on a working visit to the USA. (To Nov. 22) PARIS/TBILSI/Jerusalem/Doha/Abu Dhabi/Riyadh - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing at the State Department that he would leave Friday for France and would then visit Turkey, Georgia, Israel, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia (to Nov. 23).

TAIPEI CITY - Taiwanese economic and trade officials brief ahead of the APEC virtual summit in Malaysia. - 0130 GMT

PARIS – French President Emmanuel Macron will meet U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Paris.

GENEVA - UN and WTO officials discuss with ministers ideas for a sustainable recovery from COVID-19 in virtual meeting. - 1500 GMT

GLOBAL - International day for tolerance.

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at the opening of the 2020 SME Assembly for the German presidency - 0900 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet virtually to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOV. 17

** MOSCOW - The twelfth annual BRICS Summit is being held over video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. ** ISTANBUL - U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will meet with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul, Turkey. ** VILNIUS - Polish President Andrzej Duda will meet Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. (To Nov. 18) ** TOKYO - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visits Tokyo to discuss security and economic cooperation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga. ** BERLIN - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks at the "Night of the European Economy," which is part of a business conference in Berlin – 1900 GMT. OTTAWA - Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois-Philippe Champagne and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meet to Discuss Canada-India Relations in the Era of COVID-19 - 1330 GMT.

BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with Foreign Affairs Minister of the Palestinian Riad al-Maliki in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

TBILISI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will pay a two-day visit to Georgia (To Nov. 18)

BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via videoconference on the mid-November deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal.

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa holds its annual investment conference, with this year's gathering focused on helping drive an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic (to Nov. 18).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 18

** DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Bahrain's foreign minister will travel to Israel and is due to meet Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to press on an EU directive on data governance. ** COLOMBO - Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa delivers a special address to the nation on all TV and radio channels as the second wave of the coronavirus spread intensifies in the country. GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day. VUKOVAR, Croatia – 29th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's offshore renewable energy strategy. BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and EU Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis present the Commission's opinions on the draft budgetary plans. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for home affairs Ylva Johansson and for international partnerships Jutta Urpilainen speak along German interior minister Horst Seehofer at an EU conference on migration – 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen gives keynote speech at the EU Parliament's "High-level interparliamentary conference on migration and asylum in Europe.

BRUSSELS - Leaders of the 27 countries forming the European Union will hold their second videoconference to discuss the EU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic - 1700 GMT

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact virtually with economic leaders, policymakers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (To Nov. 20) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 25

GLOBAL - International day for the elimination of violence against women.

LONDON - British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce a one-year plan for government spending which, he says, will focus on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering on the government's plans to protect jobs. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 26

MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30

ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers.

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7

ACCRA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

