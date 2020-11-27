DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 27

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

THURSDAY, NOV. 26 SEOUL - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi will visit Seoul for talks with her counterpart Kang Kyung-wha, they will discuss bilateral and regional issues, including North Korea and the coronavirus pandemic. (final day)

BUDAPEST - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki visits Budapest for a meeting with his Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban about the two countries veto of the European budget and recovery fund.

BRUSSELS - EU-Australia leaders' meeting via video conference - 0800 GMT

SEOUL - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul. - 0100 GMT

HARARE, Zimbabwe - Zimbabwe's finance minister Mthuli Ncube will present the 2021 budget statement to parliament - 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for justice Didier Reydners speaks to European lawmakers on the new consumer agenda – 1600 GMT. MUMBAI, India - 12th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 27 PARIS - PARIS - OECD Digital Economy Outlook - 1200 GMT

VICTORIA - Indian external affairs minister Jaishankar visits Seychelles (to Nov. 28). BRUSSELS - The European Commission representative speaks to European lawmakers on the Pharmaceutical strategy for Europe - 0745 GMT

FRANKFURT - German finance minister Olaf Scholz, ECB board member Fabio Panetta, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann and Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco speak at a payments conference. - 0930 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders speaks at online event on the rule of law in the EU. - 1100 GMT

BRUSSELS - European ministers of research meet via videoconference to discuss the EU's new research and development investment targets, the state of play of the EU's budget talks and the EU's Open Science Cloud – 0900 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 28

BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives a speech on the occasion of the anniversary of Bocconi University in Milan. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

TEHRAN, Iran – 9th Anniversary of an Attack on the British Embassy by Dozens of Iranian Students and Protesters Angry over Britain's Unilateral Sanctions.

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30

VIENNA - The 180th Meeting of the OPEC Conference. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary general Jens Stoltenberg addresses a news conference ahead of a meeting of the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1200 GMT

ATHENS - Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will visit Athens following a recent online meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias.

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

** BRUSSELS - EU health ministers, pharma industry executives speak at European conference - 0800 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addresses the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1300 GMT.

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference following his meeting with the military alliance's foreign ministers - 1630 GMT.

VIENNA - The 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting. BRUSSELS - NATO foreign ministers hold two days of video conference talks. (To Dec. 02) BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU-ASEAN Foreign Ministers.

TOKYO - Japan's economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura speaks at Nikkei-hosted seminar on making Japan a global financial hub - 2330 GMT.

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Health Ministers.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

** NEW YORK CITY, United States - United Nations General Assembly members hold special two-day session dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

** MANILA - WHO virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region - 0230 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

** Kuwait - National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

** Venezuela - National Assembly election. Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

** Liberia - Senate election. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Frans Timmermans gives a news conference on the bloc's sustainability requirements for batteries in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents a revision of the EU's TEN-E regulation. HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

BRUSSELS – Euro Summit. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 14

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU Energy Ministers.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans, euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

NIGER - Niger holds presidential and legislative elections CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JAN. 1 TALLINN – 10th anniversary of adoption of the euro by Estonia. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 4 BURMA – 73rd anniversary of Burma's independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JAN. 10 ** Kyrgyzstan – President election

Kazakhstan – Kazakh House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 11 WASHINGTON/MOSCOW – 10th Anniversary of U.S.-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreement. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JAN. 12 HAITI - 11th anniversary of Haiti's magnitude 7 earthquake that destroyed much of the Haitian capital.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

UGANDA - Uganda to hold presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JAN. 18

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet – 1400 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JAN. 25 BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers speech on the "priorities for Europe" – 1930 GMT. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx