DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov. 4

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

** BERLIN - Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias is to visit Berlin on Wednesday for meetings with the leadership of the Bundestag and his German counterpart Heiko Maas. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias – 1100 GMT. ** BERLIN - News conference by EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz – 1200 GMT. ** RAMALLAH, Palestine - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh meets with his Romanian counterpart Ludovic Orban in Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. PARIS/BERLIN/LONDON – Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit France, Germany and UK. (Final day)

BEIJING - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit. (to Nov. 05)

MANILA - The Philippines' energy minister Alfonso Cusi holds a virtual press conference to discuss various issues, including updates on the restoration of power supply in typhoon-hit provinces and recent policy decisions - 0230 GMT. MADRID - Spain's health minister Salvador Illa participates in inter-territorial health council along with regional presidents - 1500 GMT.

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier speaks at an industry conference along with the BDI industry association president and the head of the IG Metall trade union - 1215 GMT. SHANGHAI - Chinese President Xi Jinping to speak at the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Import Expo - 1200 GMT NAIROBI - Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will meet with government officials to review COVID-19 containment measures after the country recorded more than 200 deaths in October - 0600 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU 27 finance ministers hold video conference – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU video conference of economics and finance ministers.

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and former Bank of England governor Mark Carney speak virtually at annual IMF Jacques Polak Annual Research Conference – 1845 GMT. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino closes the MOVE ON 5G conference - 1145 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video conference with French Prime Minister Jean Castex. NAIROBI - Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta to deliver his annual state of the nation address to parliament. The address, which usually happens earlier in the year, was delayed due to COVID-19. SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino opens III International Congress of Artificial Intelligence - 0800 GMT. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian government is scheduled to table its 2021 budget on Friday, the first by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's eight-month-old administration - 0800 GMT. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the event on the green and socially balanced economic recovery of Europe which is organized by the government of Denmark - 1300 GMT. MADRID - Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino intervenes in the European Summit organized by Die Welt - 1445 GMT.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9)

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

BRUSSELS - European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet via video conference as the Nov.15 deadline for sealing a new Brexit trade deal nears.

BRUSSELS – EU video conference of European affairs ministers.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents legislative proposals on EMA, ECDC mandates. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks to press on an EU directive on data governance.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas gives a press conference at the bloc's proposal for a regulation on serious cross-border threats to health and on "building a European health Union: preparedness and resilience" HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia.

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round).

** KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet virtually to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia. BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China.

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

MONDAY, NOV. 30

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to discuss IMF Article IV review mission to the euro area, economic performance of Cyprus, Portugal, Ireland, Spain, Greece, the preparation of the December Euro Summit - 1400 GMT.

TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Vera Jourova presents the European democracy action plan, a new strategy for the implementation of the Charter of Fundamental Rights and a communication on the digitalization of the justice systems. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To Dec. 04)

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

MONDAY, DEC. 7

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet to assess of euro area member states' Draft Budgetary Plans and of euro area budgetary situation and prospects and euro area recommendations for 2021.

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election.

