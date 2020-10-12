DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 ** UNITED KINGDOM - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to announce new coronavirus measures at news conference try to curb a rapidly growing number of COVID-19 cases. ** PARIS - French finance ministry organises meeting over Brexit with professional organisations and industries representatives. - 1000 GMT ** BRUSSELS - Prime minister of Palestine Mohammad Shtayyeh speaks to European lawmakers in Brussels. - 1230 GMT ** KIEV – Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda, are meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as part of a three-day official visit - (to Oct. 13)

** NEW DELHI – Top U.S. diplomat Stephen Biegun will visit India to follow up on U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's Oct. 6 conversation with Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar in Tokyo. (to Oct 14)

CAMBODIA, KUALA LUMPUR, VIENTIANE, BANGKOK, SINGAPORE – Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to Cambodia, Malaysia, Laos and Thailand, and pay a transit visit to Singapore (to Oct. 15)

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to meet his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan – 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - The Foreign Affairs Council will exchange views on Russia and on EU relations with the Latin America and the Caribbean region, and be informed about current affairs.

BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings.

LUXEMBOURG– EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

** BRUSSELS - The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli holds a video conference with EU lawmakers leading talks on the next EU budget and recovery fund. - 1230 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund and Group of 24 officials conduct press briefings on world economic outlook and global financial stability - 1230 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU ministers discuss Brexit trade talks before crunch time summit of bloc's leaders.

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

** DHAKA – U.S/ Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E Biegun will visit Dhaka (to Oct. 16)

** ANKARA - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas holds talks in capital Ankara ** RIYADH - Fourth G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting.

BRUSSELS – EU Tripartite Social Summit video conference.

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to European lawmakers on batteries in the EU. - 1500 GMT

WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund officials conduct press briefings and news conferences - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and of the European Council Charles Michel hold a summit with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European social partners. GENEVA - WTO's general council meets. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier gives a statement ahead of a video conference with EU countries' telecommunication ministers - 0700 GMT. GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group. GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

HANOI - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will arrive in Hanoi for a four-day visit. (To Oct. 21) BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT.

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 29

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 07

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DECEMBER 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8 Luxembourg – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10 ** BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to Dec 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15 ** BRUSSELS - European Commision vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU.

NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

