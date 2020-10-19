DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, OCT. 19

** AMMAN - Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi meets with his Kuwait's counterpart Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah in Amman. ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Paris. ** LONDON - A ministerial OPEC+ panel, known as the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC), meets virtually. ** BERLIN - The Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business takes place as a virtual event. Speakers include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshi Kajiyama, Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann, Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser, Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann, SAP CEO Christian Klein, Mitsubishi Electric Chairman Masaki Sakuyama - 0800 GMT. ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds a news conference on new anti-coronavirus measures after a government conference call with the governors of Austria's provinces - 1030 GMT. ** HANOI - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold a joint news conference in Hanoi - 1230 GMT. ** PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde attends French regions yearly meeting in Paris - 1245 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu at the State Department - 1830 GMT. ** TALLINN - Virtual Three Seas Initiative summit in Tallinn, Presidents of all 12 Three Seas Initiative countries are expected to participate - Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. ** WASHINGTON DC - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speak at U.S. Chamber of Commerce summit - 1230 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme - 1500 GMT.

HANOI/JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Hanoi and Jakarta for a four-day visit. (To Oct. 21)

MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to host Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejcinovic-Buric in Moscow – 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

** JAKARTA - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi speak to press before meeting in Berlin - 0830 GMT. ** BERLIN - German President German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Berlin - 1230 GMT. ** MANILA - Philippines energy minister Alfonso Cusi speaks at Senate budget hearing - 0100 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Annual meeting between the IMF and the World Bank Group.

TALLINN - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev meets Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid and Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas in Tallinn – 0830 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the EU Parliament to present the Commission's 2021 work programme. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

** BRUSSELS - Representatives from the European Commission and the European Council debate Brexit and the last meeting of EU leaders with European lawmakers - 0715 GMT. ** NICOSIA - The heads of state of Greece, Egypt and Cyprus meet to discuss regional cooperation.

BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives news conference ahead of defense ministers' meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCT. 22

BRUSSELS - NATO defence ministers hold virtual meeting via teleconference (to Oct 23)

MADRID - Spain's energy minister Teresa Ribera to speak at Santander International Banking Conference - 1400 GMT.

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 24

CANADA - Canadian province of British Columbia holds its election. EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCT. 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCT. 26 CANADA - Canada's Toronto Centre and York Centre ridings in Ontario will hold by-elections.

MADRID - Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez will hold a Conference of Presidents, in which Spain's regional presidents will discuss how the European recovery fund will be distributed. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also take part in the meeting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCT. 27

** COLOMBO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hold talks with Sri Lankan leaders in Colombo. ZAGREB - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Croatia. SARAJEVO - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Bosnia. (To Oct.28)

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 28

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU.

TANZANIA – Tanzanian National Assembly Election. TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCT. 29

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services - 1000 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council metting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16

European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 Luxembourg – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to Dec 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15 BRUSSELS - European Commision vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx