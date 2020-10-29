DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 29

Oct 29 (Reuters) -

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, OCT. 29

** PARIS/BERLIN/LONDON – Indian Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit France, Germany and UK. (to Nov. 04) ** NUR-SULTAN - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Kazakbayev is in Kazakhstan on working visit, Kazakbayev is set to meet with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi. ** LONDON - The International Monetary Fund publishes a review of Britain's economy. Fund boss Kristalina Georgieva and Rishi Sunak speak – 1415 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz will hold a news conference to present new plans to support Germany's economy after the government announced a month-long partial lockdown for November – 1300 GMT. ** PARIS - French Prime Minister Jean Castex delivers a speech and attends a debate about new COVID-19 measures as a second wave of the coronavirus disease sweeps France, at National Assembly in Paris.

BELGRADE - Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia (final day)

BRUSSELS - EU Council President Charles Michel and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen take part in a debate on economic recovery organized by an EU advisory body – 0930 GMT. HANOI - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Vietnam for a two-day official visit. (To Oct. 30) BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for transport Adina Valean speaks to European lawmakers on the reduction of carbon emissions from the maritime sector – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold a video conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, to discuss issues including the COVID-19 pandemic - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders hold video conference on COVID-19 health crisis – 1700 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks at an online EPC event on the EU's digital services. (To Oct. 30)

FRIDAY, OCT. 30

** WASHINGTON DC - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses "Financing the Covid-19 Response and Resilient Recovery," during online forum hosted by Center for Global Development – 1515 GMT. WASHINGTON, D.C. - Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan visits Washington. BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at an event of the European Movement Germany, a network aimed at promoting European integration – 0945 GMT. BERLIN - EU health ministers hold informal video conference to discuss WHO reform – 0900 GMT. BRUSSELS - Video conference of health ministers – 0800 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCT. 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 3

** BEIJING - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam travels to Beijing for a three-day visit. (to Nov. 05)

DUBLIN - Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney speaks at Brexit event – 1200 GMT. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance minister meet – 1400 GMT. GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOV. 4

BRUSSELS - EU 27 finance ministers hold video conference – 0800 GMT. BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

THURSDAY, NOV. 5

SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES - Saint Vincentian House of Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

GHANA - Ghana holds presidential and parliamentary elections. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to NOVEMBER 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 9

GENEVA - The World Health Organization (WHO) resumes its annual ministerial assembly, focusing on pandemic (To Nov. 9-14) KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 10

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to NOVEMBER 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 11

HANOI - 37th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits (to Nov. 15) BELIZE – Belizean House of Representatives Election.

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders' Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (first round).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOV. 16

BERLIN - European leaders and heads of state meet in Berlin for an informal summit to discuss China. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOV. 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOV. 20

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia will convene the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting (AELM) virtually. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOV. 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh (to Nov. 22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOV. 24

** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's pharmaceutical strategy. He will also speak on the EU's preparedness and resilience in health emergency situations.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's action plan on intellectual property. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOV. 29

BRAZIL - Brazilian municipal elections (second round). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOV. 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 1 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting.

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on the EU's digital services act.

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

Romania - Romanian Senate election. Romania - Romanian Chamber of Deputies election.

MONDAY, DEC. 7 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, DEC. 8 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

HANOI - 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) (to Dec. 11)

HANOI - 7th ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMMPlus) (to Dec. 11)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager speaks on Horizon Europe research and innovation missions. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the bloc's action plan for beating cancer.

THURSDAY, DEC. 10 BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit.( to December 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DEC. 15

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-presidents Margrethe Vestager, Margaritis Schinas and Josep Borrell give a news conference on the EU's cybersecurity strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas presents the EU's proposal for additional measures on critical infrastructure protection and on the strengthening of Europol's mandate. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on strengthening Europe's economic and financial sovereignty as well as fair minimum wages for workers in the EU. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

BRUSSELS - Economic and Financial Affairs Council

SUNDAY, DEC. 27

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Presidential election. CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC - Central African National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, DEC. 31 ITALY - Presidential election. LIBERIA - Liberian Senate election.

