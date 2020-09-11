DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 11

Sept 11 (Reuters) -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

** TALLINN - Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen is to visit Estonia.

** HANOI - Foreign ministers of the Mekong countries meet with their U.S. counterpart Secretary Mike Pompeo in a closed meeting.

** LILONGWE - Malawi's recently appointed Finance Minister Felix Lafiel Mlusu delivers the small southern African nation's 2020/21 budget - 0900 GMT. ** ATHENS - EU's Vice President Margaritis Schinas meets Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis - 0900 GMT. ** PARIS - French health minister Olivier Veran holds presser following a health defence council meeting chaired by Macron earlier on Friday - 1400 GMT. ** MINSK - Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei meets Secretary for relations with states within Holy See's Secretariat of State, Bishop Paul Gallagher - 1445 GMT.

MALI/GUINEA BISSAU/SENEGAL, West Africa - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal (final day) LONDON - Brexit talks in London (final day)

VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). HANOI - Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries begin three days of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S., China, Russia and the EU (final day) MOSCOW - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and pay also visit, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia (to Sept. 16).

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov holds talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow. NAIROBI - Kenya's finance minister Ukur Yatani is expected to provide the latest economic growth forecasts and other highlights, as he launches the budget making process for the 2021/22 financial year - 0530 GMT. BERLIN - European Union finance and economy ministers arrive for an informal two-day meeting chaired by Germany which holds the rotating EU presidency (to Sep. 12). BERLIN - Eurozone finance ministers meet to discuss recovery, budgets, banking union - 0700 GMT. LUBLIN, Poland - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meets with his counterparts from the Visegrad Group of central European states in Lublin, southern Poland. The group comprises Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. BERLIN - Germany's foreign minister, Heiko Maas, receives Bahrain's foreign minister, Abdul Al Zayani, in Berlin – 0900 GMT. BERLIN - Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. - 0800 GMT

IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

** ATHENS - United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets Cypriot President Nikos Anastassiades – 1720 GMT.

** HANOI - Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries conclude three days of virtual meetings during the 27th ASEAN Regional Forum.

BERLIN - European Union finance and economy ministers end their two-day informal meeting in Berlin and are expected to speak to reporters - 1030 GMT. ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister holds annual news conference to outline key 2020 economic policy - 1000 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

** MADRID - Spain´s minister of economy, Nadia Calviño, participates into the SKYTALK event organized by Raiffeisen Bank International - 1010 GMT. ** BERLIN - German foreign minister Heiko Maas meets Iraq foreign minister Fuad Hussein in Berlin - 1300 GMT. ** GENEVA - WHO Europe meeting on COVID-19 response (to Sep. 15) ** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen hold a joint news conference after a videoconference with China's President Xi Jinping - 1430 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for trade Valdis Dombrovskis speaks at online event on 'EU and USA: How to build a positive agenda' - 0815 GMT. MOSCOW - Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko visits Moscow, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

** LJUBLJANA - Foreign ministers of Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Slovakia visit Slovenia. ** BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative of the union for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell debates current foreign affairs issues with European lawmakers in Brussels - 0700 GMT.

VIENNA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria (to Sep. 16). BRUSSELS - EU digital chief Margrethe Vestager speaks on regulation on high performing computing. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks on the implementation of the EU's recovery and resilience facility.

ATHENS - European Council President Charles Michel will visit Athens.

GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech at an event organized by the German Medicines Manufacturers' Association - 1330 GMT.

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular in relation to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy - 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament - 0700 GMT. PARIS - OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone presents the global economic outlook, updating its forecasts for major economies and member countries, in the frame of the coronavirus crisis.

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

** BERLIN - German foreign minister Heiko Maas meets Iran´s foreign minister Javad Zarif in Berlin - 1530 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

** MADRID - Spain´s minister of economy, Nadia Calvino participates in the Assembly of the Asian Development Bank - 0730 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier hosts a meeting of fellow EU ministers responsible for trade, with particular focus on the future of the steel industry. A joint news conference with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis is scheduled – 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia.

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization - 0645 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council virtual summit meeting on "global governance post COVID-19" - 1230 GMT. FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

** GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

** MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

** MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov.09)

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

** JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

** BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

** BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

