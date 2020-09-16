DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 16

Sept 16 (Reuters) -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 ** WASHINGTON D.C. - UAE Minister of Economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Mari speaks to the Atlantic Council on economic cooperation with Israel after the two states sign a normalisation agreement.

** ATHENS - President of the European Council Charles Michel visits Cyprus.

** WASHINGTON D.C. - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

** BRUSSELS - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to meet in Brussels.

ATHENS - Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev visits Greece and attends the 24th Roundtable with the Government of Greece (final day).

MOSCOW - Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Russia to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Foreign Ministers and pay also visit, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia (final day).

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18). VIENNA - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will pay an official visit to the Republic of Austria (final day).

BANGKOK – Thailand's prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha, chairs a special economic task force meeting on stimulus measures to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic - 0200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers vote on establishing the EU's just transition fund - 1530 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers a speech at an event organized by the German Medicines Manufacturers' Association - 1330 GMT.

LONDON - Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears before parliament's Liaison Committee to discuss government's response to Coronavirus, in particular in relation to the economy, Brexit and foreign policy - 1430 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen lays out proposals for a post-COVID19 world in her first State of the European Union address before the European Parliament - 0700 GMT. PARIS - OECD Chief Economist Laurence Boone presents the global economic outlook, updating its forecasts for major economies and member countries, in the frame of the coronavirus crisis.

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

** WASHINGTON D.C. - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to be interviewed by Atlantic Council - 1915 GMT.

VILNIUS - Poland's PM Mateusz Morawiecki and several government ministers in Lithuania for a joint sitting of Polish and Lithuanian governments.

BERLIN - German foreign minister Heiko Maas meets Iran´s foreign minister Javad Zarif in Berlin - 1530 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

** BERN - Austrian Chancellor Kurz scheduled to meet Swiss President Sommaruga, holds news conference - 1100 GMT.

** New York - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a virtual "SDG Moment" with about 20 world leaders to brief them on his "vision for a decade of action and recovering better from COVID-19" - 1300 GMT.

** PRAGUE - Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias visits the Czech Republic, meets his Czech counterpart, Tomas Petricek - 1430 GMT.

** BOA VISTA, Brazil - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Brazil, meets local Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo - 1900 GMT.

BRUSSELS - EU environment chief Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks at an event on how the bloc can move to a more circular economy, by improving recycling and cutting waste. - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - The EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier meets with European Council president Charles Michel in Brussels. - 1015 GMT

MADRID - Spain´s minister of economy, Nadia Calvino participates in the Assembly of the Asian Development Bank - 0730 GMT. BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Berlin - 0900 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 ** BOGOTA – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in Colombia, meets Colombia's president, Ivan Duque Marquez.

New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

WASHINGTON D.C. - Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif speaks at closed think tank event - 1500 GMT

BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier hosts a meeting of fellow EU ministers responsible for trade, with particular focus on the future of the steel industry. A joint news conference with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis is scheduled – 1415 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia.

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization - 0645 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

ROME - Polish President Andrzej Duda will pay a visit to the Holy See and Italy. He will also meet Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte (to September 24). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

NEW YORK - U.N. Security Council virtual summit meeting on "global governance post COVID-19" - 1230 GMT. FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 ** RIGA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Latvia (to September 30).

BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans.

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov.09)

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

