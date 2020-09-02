DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 2

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

** BAGHDAD - French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Baghdad on his first official trip to Iraq and holds a joint press conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih. ** BRUSSELS - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz participates in a debate with members of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs committee - 1215 GMT

NEW DELHI - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Stephen Biegun, Deputy Secretary of U.S. Department of State, along with top ministers from India including foreign minister S. Jaishankar, trade minister Piyush Goyal, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to speak at a week-long virtual event hosted by U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) (to Sep 04) MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei in Moscow. - 0800 GMT

VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). DUBLIN - Chief European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier speaks in Dublin at the Institute of International and European Affairs think tank - 1200 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3 ** MINSK - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin visits Belarus.

** MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet with UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, in Moscow.

MADRID - Spain Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya holds a meeting with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Madrid.

TAIPEI CITY, Taiwan - Milos Vystrcil, President of the Senate of the Czech Republic meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and then holds a news conference with Taiwan's foreign minister. - 0200 GMT

DUBAI - Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed al Jadaan will speak at an online forum organized by Euromoney to discuss Saudi Arabia's economic outlook for this year and next.

FRANKFURT - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz speaks at a banking congress in Frankfurt. - 0715 GMT

BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a virtual keynote at Brussels-based Bruegel think tank. - 1000 GMT

BANGKOK – Thailand Finance Minister Predee Daochai and Deputy Prime minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow speak about the economy and stimulus plans at a business forum – 0600 GMT.

JAMAICA - Jamaican House of Representatives election. DUBLIN - EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan speaks at virtual Irish event – 1330 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

MUNICH, Germany – 48th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 9th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

** BEIRUT - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Lebanon after devastating Beirut port blast on Aug. 4.

BRUSSELS- European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the green recovery of the transport sector. - 1500 GMT

LITHUANIA - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen will visit Lithuania.

EGYPT - Egyptian Senate election

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 ** BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 ** BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

