DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 28

Sept 28 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 ** LISBON - European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen to meet Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa – 1900 GMT. ** ATHENS – U.S Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia. (to Oct. 02) ** BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks to European lawmakers on the bloc's 2030 climate target – 1215 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner for industry Thierry Breton discusses addressing the challenges of the COVID-19 crisis with European lawmakers – 0810 GMT. ** NAIROBI – President of Kenya Uhuru Kenyatta to give an address outlining the status of containment measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 – 1300 GMT. ** SOCHI, Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov in Sochi. ** BERLIN - German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer meets Vice President of the EU Commission Margaritis Schinas in Berlin – 1400 GMT. VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (Final Day). NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (Final Day). JAKARTA – South Korea Deputy Foreign Minister Kim Gunn will visit Jakarta in a four-day trip that could include a courtesy call on Lim Jock Hoi, the secretary general of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). (to Sep 29) Saudi Arabia - Online meeting of G20's energy ministries (Final Day).

ATHENS – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Greece, and will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (to Sept. 29)

MOSCOW, BUDAPEST – President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation and Hungary. (to Sept. 29). BRUSSELS - EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni gives a news conference on the EU's new plan for the customs union - 0900 GMT

BRUSSELS - Belgium's King Philippe receives Belgian politicians Paul Magnette and Alexander De Croo who will announce the name of the future prime minister. MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov hosts talks with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, Cuba's deputy prime minister 1300 GMT. VILNIUS - French President Emmanuel Macron to visit Lithuania on an official visit & meets with the Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda (to Sept. 29).

DUSHANBE – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit Tajikistan (to Sep 30).

GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

** BRUSSELS - The Prime Minister of Georgia will pay an official visit to Brussels. (to Sept. 30) ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to reporters after a videoconference with the premiers of the federal states as infections rise in Europe's largest economy. ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on financial plans for 2021 during a Bundestag meeting in Berlin -0800 GMT. ** COPENHAGEN - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to speak at Danish Industry summit – 1100 GMT. ** SEOUL - British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab holds the 5th strategic dialogue with South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha in Seoul – 0230 GMT. HANOI - British Foreign minister Dominic Raab visits Hanoi for two days of meetings with his Vietnamese counterparts (to Sept. 30)

RIGA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Latvia (to September 30).

BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

** NEW YORK, United States - The United Nations hosts a 'UN Summit on Biodiversity' with the goal of providing 'political direction and momentum for the development of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.' – 1400 GMT. ROME – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Rome. (to Oct. 1)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT.

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1

** GLOBAL - International day of older persons.

** ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 60th year of independence.

** CHINA - 71th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. BRUSSELS – Special European Council meeting (to Oct. 2).

Bermuda - Bermuda holds snap general election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

** GUINEA – 62nd anniversary of independence from France.

** GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. CZECH - Czechs vote in regional and Senate elections (to October 3).

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5

** GLOBAL - World teachers' day.

** SAN FRANCISCO – 9th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier invites EU Energy Ministers for informal talks in Berlin (to Oct. 6). BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6

LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans.

BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7

** MOSCOW - 14th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speak at a conference on how to increase drug production in Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain of active ingredients used in medicines. - 1130 GMT

HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

** GLOBAL - World sight day.

Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

** GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

** GLOBAL - World mental health day.

** GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

** FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence.

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12

** BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

** GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction.

** SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

** GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day.

** GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

** GLOBAL - World food day.

MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

** GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18

** JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20

** TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23

** LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

** VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT.

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28

TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election.

EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03

GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election.

KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx