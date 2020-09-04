DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) -

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News

Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events

Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve

Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

** WELLINGTON - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a news conference to discuss coronavirus restrictions as part of the Auckland lockdown ** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris.

** NEW YORK CITY - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet UN's Antonio Guterres in New York. ** WARSAW - The Slovak, Polish, Czech and Hungarian Finance ministers will hold a joint news conference in Warsaw as they are going to adopt a declaration on continuing dialogue and economic cooperation. - 1200 GMT

WASHINGTON D C – Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti meet at the White House (Final Day). MOSCOW – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Russia to attend a crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu on further boosting bilateral defence cooperation (to Sept. 05). MOSCOW – Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov will arrive in Moscow on a working visit on Thursday to participate in meetings of the defense ministers of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (to Sept. 06). NEW DELHI - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, Stephen Biegun, Deputy Secretary of U.S. Department of State, along with top ministers from India including foreign minister S. Jaishankar, trade minister Piyush Goyal, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to speak at a week-long virtual event hosted by U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) (Final Day) VENICE, Italy - 2020 Venice International Film Festival (to Sept. 12). SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

MUNICH, Germany – 48th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 9th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh.

BOLIVIA - Presidential election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and EU special envoy Miroslav Lajcak meet with Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo's prime minister Avdullah Hoti for the latest round of talks to seek an end to years of tensions between the Balkan neighbours. - 0800 GMT

LONDON - Brexit talks in London (to Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

** NICOSIA - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Cyprus.

LJUBLJANA - Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz will meet Prime Minister of Slovenia Janez Jansa.

BEIRUT - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte visits Lebanon after devastating Beirut port blast on Aug. 4.

BRUSSELS- European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans speaks at online event on the green recovery of the transport sector. - 1500 GMT

LITHUANIA - Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg and Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen will visit Lithuania.

EGYPT - Egyptian Senate election

BRUSSELS - Brussels Economic Forum (by video conference)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 VIENNA - The new chair of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Ireland's Paschal Donohoe, takes part in a moderated discussion on the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic and the future of the Eurogroup with Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Bluemel. - 1030 GMT - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

BERLIN - Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanovic with military honors at Bellevue Palace in Berlin. - 0800 GMT

IRAN, Islamic Republic of - Iranian Islamic Consultative Assembly election UNITED STATES – 19th anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. BERLIN – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Sept. 12). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis gives his annual speech on the state of the country's economy.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

VIENNA – United Nations IAEA, Board of Governors meeting (to Sept. 18).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

GLOBAL - International day of Democracy.

GUATEMALA – 199th anniversary of Independence.

EL SALVADOR - 199th anniversary of Independence.

COSTA RICA - 199th anniversary of Independence.

HONDURAS - 199th anniversary of Independence.

NICARAGUA - 199th anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

PARIS - OECD updates economic outlook for G20 economies. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 New Zealand – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

** BRUSSELS - EU Foreign affairs ministers meet to discuss developments related to China, Turkey, Russia.

VIENNA - IAEA 64th General Conference (to Sept 25). BRUSSELS - EU ministers responsible for trade hold informal meeting in Berlin to discuss current trade topics from transatlantic relations to the World Trade Organization. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

BRASILIA - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will open the United Nation's General Assembly high-level debate that will be a virtual meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic with prerecorded video speeches by heads of state.

NEW YORK CITY - World leaders take part in 75th annual U.N. General Assembly high-level debate (to Sept. 28).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 FALKLAND ISLANDS (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (to September 25). BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 47th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 66th anniversary of recovering Seoul from North Korea during the Korean War. BRUSSELS Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 BRUSSELS - EU Competitiveness Council (Research& Innovation) meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8 Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11

TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13 LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17

NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22

SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 ** United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

** Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

** Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

** United States of America - U.S. Senate Election.

** Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

** Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election.

** United States of America - President Election.

** Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election.

** Palau - Palauan Senate Election.

** Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx