Dillon Brooks leads Grizzlies over Cavaliers, 101-91

Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, and Jonas Valanciunas notched two of his 12 points on a critical put-back with less than two minutes remaining as the Memphis Grizzlies rallied to beat the host Cleveland Cavaliers, 101-91, on Monday.

Brooks capped his team-high scoring performance on a deep 3-pointer with 36.1 seconds remaining, the final points of a game-sealing 7-0 run for the Grizzlies. The decisive stretch began on Valanciunas' put-back, which was one of the center's seven rebounds.

Cleveland trailed by 16 points in the late third quarter, but Isaac Okoro's 3-pointer ignited a 19-4 run that extended into the fourth quarter. Memphis endured a 3:27 scoring drought while the Cavaliers erased the deficit.

The teams then exchanged lengthy scoreless spells, and the lead, during the final period. Cleveland pulled ahead after another Grizzlies drought of 2:20, but Memphis regained the advantage during a 6-0 burst spanning 1:58.

De'Anthony Melton scored half of his eight points over the 6-0 run, which gave Memphis a lead it did not relinquish.

Brandon Clarke scored 15 points for the Grizzlies, Tyus Jones added 13 with seven assists, and Kyle Anderson scored eight points with nine assists. Thirty-two of Memphis' 40 field goals were assisted.

Yogi Ferrell, added to Cleveland's roster on a 10-day contract with a hardship exception earlier in the day, scored nine points in 17 minutes off the bench.

The entire Cavaliers starting five scored in double-figures, led by Andre Drummond with 19 points. Drummond also grabbed 14 rebounds to continue his streak of recording double-doubles in each of Cleveland's 11 games this season.

Cedi Osman and Damyean Dotson both scored 14 points, Larry Nance Jr. shot 3-of-3 from behind the 3-point line en route to 13 points, and Okoro finished with 12.

The injury-depleted Cavaliers -- playing their third consecutive game without leading scorer Collin Sexton after having already lost Darius Garland, Dante Exum and Kevin Love -- were outscored 32-19 off the bench. Monday marked the eighth consecutive game in which Cleveland failed to reach 100 points.

Desmond Bane's nine points led the reserves for Memphis, which was also shorthanded due to injury. The Grizzlies were without John Konchar, Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow and 2020 Rookie of the Year Ja Morant.

