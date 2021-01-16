Dodgers, Cody Bellinger agree to one-year, $16.1M deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and former MVP Cody Bellinger avoided salary arbitration on Friday by agreeing to a one-year, $16.1 million contract, according to multiple reports.

The two-time All-Star batted a career-worst .239 last season with 12 homers and 30 RBIs in the shortened 60-game 2020 season. He also struggled in the World Series, batting .136 (3-for-22) with one homer and three RBIs, as the Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays to win their first title since 1988.

Bellinger established career highs of .305 average, 47 homers and 115 RBIs in his National League MVP season of 2019.

Bellinger also was NL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

The 25-year-old has a career .273 average with 123 homers and 318 RBIs in 506 games over four seasons.

Bellinger is eligible for free agency following the 2023 season.

