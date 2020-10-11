Dodgers have experience edge in NLCS series with Braves

There will be no tricks, nary a secret and little reason for deceptive strategy when the two best teams in the National League meet to advance to the World Series.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Championship Series at the Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field for the right to ... stay at Globe Life Field and play in the World Series as the neutral-site postseason rolls on.

If there is one significant change moving forward, it is in a limited number of fans that will be allowed in the ballpark for the best-of-seven series that opens Monday with a matchup of talented young starters. A total of 11,500 tickets have been sold for each game of the NLCS and World Series.

The Braves are expected to send left-hander Max Fried to the mound in Game 1, while the Dodgers will counter with right-hander Walker Buehler. Both pitched in the openers of the wild-card round and the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers had the NL's best record in the 60-game regular-season, while the Braves were second, but perhaps the best indicator of just how evenly matched the teams are: Both teams are 5-0 in the postseason with a plus-19 run differential.

The Dodgers do have the experience factor locked down. After Buehler, the Dodgers will turn the ball over to future Hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, who has turned back the clock a bit this season and found more life in his fastball.

As the series progresses, the Dodgers will get much younger in the rotation with left-hander Julio Urias, as well as a pair of rookies in right-handers Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin.

The Braves will put even more trust in their rookie right-handers. Ian Anderson was 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in six starts of his debut season, and has followed that by going 2-0 over 11 2/3 scoreless innings in the postseason.

Then there is Kyle Wright, who had a 5.21 ERA in eight starts this season before he pitched six scoreless innings in the deciding Game 3 of the ALDS against the Miami Marlins. Anderson is expected to start in Game 2, with Wright taking Game 3.

"I feel very comfortable (with two rookie starters) ... I don't have any choice," Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday. "They're really good. And I feel good. What a great opportunity I think this is for these young guys. ... They've handled the moment and they've been really good."

An NLCS against the Dodgers, though, is an entirely different level. The Dodgers are in the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season, and almost every hitter in their lineup has World Series experience.

Buehler and Kershaw have World Series experience as well. While Kershaw has appeared in five Series games, posting a 5.40 ERA, Buehler has appeared in one. He delivered seven scoreless innings in Game 3 of the 2018 Series, a contest otherwise known as one that went 18 innings and ended with a Dodgers victory over the Boston Red Sox after 7 hours and 20 minutes.

After the first two games of this NLCS, Roberts is leaving his options open. Upcoming rotation decisions could depend on how much bullpen help Buehler and Kershaw need. Urias, May and Gonsolin will be used, but Roberts won't say in what order or what fashion.

"I just don't think that it just makes sense for us to close optionality in Games 1 and 2 and 3 and 4," Roberts said Saturday. "So I think that for us -- we know 1 and 2 and I honestly don't know who 3, 4 and 5 are. I think that until we need to answer that question -- I'll feel good about it, but right now I just don't feel the need."

--Field Level Media