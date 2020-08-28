Dodgers OF Betts reverses course on plan to sit

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts made an about face Thursday by deciding to play in the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants after first saying he would not participate.

Betts was instrumental Wednesday in the Dodgers and Giants not playing their regularly scheduled game in the wake of Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man in Wisconsin. Dodgers players like Clayton Kershaw said they followed Betts' lead in making a team-wide decision. Betts also is Black.

The doubleheader between the Dodgers and Giants was scheduled for Thursday, but Los Angeles' lineup did not have Betts in it. A subsequent lineup was released later with Betts in the leadoff spot.

According to a SportsNet Los Angeles report, Betts initially decided not to play in either game of Thursday's doubleheader. That changed after conversations with manager Dave Roberts, Dodgers teammates and the Players Alliance as the start time drew near.

The Players Alliance says it is comprised of more than 100 Black former and current professional baseball players "united to use our collective voice and platform to create increased opportunities for the Black community in every aspect of our game and beyond."

According to the report, Betts felt as if his platform was better served if he played on Thursday.

Betts and Roberts, who also is Black, spoke to reporters after Wednesday's game was postponed.

"I was already tight with everybody in the clubhouse, but now that I know that everybody has my back even more than I already thought, (it) means a lot," said Betts, who is in his first season in Los Angeles after six seasons with the Boston Red Sox.

"I'll always remember this day. I'll always remember this team just having my back."

Betts, an American League MVP in 2018 and a four-time All-Star, entered play Thursday batting .293 with 11 home runs and 24 RBIs in 29 games with the Dodgers.

