Dodgers tab Buehler Game 1 starter vs. Braves in NLCS

Right-hander Walker Buehler gets the nod to start Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, the team announced Saturday.

Manager Dave Roberts announced left-hander Clayton Kershaw will start Game 2. The Braves have yet to announce their Game 1 starter for the NLCS, to be played in Arlington, Texas.

This is Buehler's third start of the postseason and the 26-year-old has yet to pitch past the fourth inning while continuing to deal with a blister that landed him on the injured list twice late in the regular season.

He started Game 1 of the wild-card round against the Milwaukee Brewers and Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the San Diego Padres, both ending in wins for the Dodgers. Buehler started just eight games in the regular season, going 1-0 with a 3.44 ERA. He struck out 42 in 36 2/3 innings.

Overall, Buehler is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in eight career postseason starts.

Like the previous two playoff series, there will be no days off between games in the best-of-seven NLCS.

