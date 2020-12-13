Dolphins place top RB Gaskin on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins announced Saturday that starting running back Myles Gaskin was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team didn't immediately divulge if Gaskin tested positive for COVID-19 or was placed on the list due to close contact with an infected person.

The loss of Gaskin for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) rates as a big blow. The Dolphins (8-4) previously ruled out Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder).

Gaskin racked up 141 scrimmage yards (90 rushing, 51 receiving) in last Sunday's 19-7 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The second-year back leads Miami with 477 rushing yards in eight games.

The Dolphins also added three players to the active roster: tight end Chris Myarick, defensive end Tyshun Render and running back Elijah McGuire.

McGuire will likely be Miami's third running back against the Chiefs. He hasn't touched the ball this season but totaled 591 rushing yards in 24 games for the New York Jets in 2017-18.

Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington figure to handle most of the workload. However, Washington may be at less than full strength after missing the Cincinnati game due to a hamstring injury.

Laird, a second-year pro, has rushed for 33 yards on seven carries this season, while Washington has 56 yards on 18 rushes in three games (two with Miami, one with Kansas City). The Dolphins acquired Washington from the Chiefs at the trading deadline.

