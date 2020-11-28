Dolphins QB Tagovailoa's Sunday status up in the air

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is questionable for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores said after practice Friday that Miami (6-4) hasn't determined the rookie quarterback's status. Flores said he will watch film of practice with the coaching staff and trainers before deciding if Tagovailoa, who has a thumb injury on his left, throwing hand, can play this week.

Tagovailoa, 22, hurt his left thumb when he slammed his hand on a helmet during practice drills Wednesday.

Ryan Fitzpatrick is in line to start and face one of his former teams if Tagovailoa sits out.

Flores said running back Myles Gaskin (knee) is in the same boat for Sunday and the team will review his reps on film.

Running back Salvon Ahmed is out with the shoulder injury that forced him out of last week's game.

--Field Level Media