Dolphins rally with last-second FG to stun Raiders

Jason Sanders kicked four field goals, including a 44-yarder with one second remaining, as the visiting Miami Dolphins inched closer to a playoff spot with a wild 26-25 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night.

Sanders' game-winner came just 18 seconds after Las Vegas (7-8) had seemingly rallied to win the game on a 22-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson.

But on first-and-10 on his own 25, Ryan Fitzpatrick hit a wide-open Mack Hollins up the left sideline for a 34-yard reception with Raiders defensive end Arden Key also being flagged 15 yards for grabbing Fitzpatrick's facemask to move the ball to the Las Vegas 26. One play later, Sanders booted the game-winning field goal.

Fitzpatrick, who entered the game with 9:47 remaining and Miami (10-5) trailing 16-13, completed 9 of 13 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while starter Tua Tagovailoa finished 17 of 22 for just 94 yards and a touchdown. Myles Gaskin rushed for a game-high 87 yards on 14 carries and also caught five passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Derek Carr passed for 336 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown for Las Vegas, which was eliminated from the AFC playoff race with its fifth loss in six games.

Nelson Agholor caught five passes for 155 yards and a touchdown and also drew a 49-yard pass interference penalty on Byron Jones to set up Carlson's field goal with 19 seconds left. Tight end Darren Waller caught five passes for 112 yards, his third 100-yard game in the last four contests, for the Raiders, who finished 0-for-10 on third-down conversions.

Las Vegas, which had allowed an average of 36 points while losing four of its previous five games, held Miami to just 121 total yards and a pair of Sanders field goals while building a 13-6 halftime lead. Carr, who departed the Raiders' 30-27 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers nine days earlier with a groin injury, scored the only touchdown of the half when he leaped in from a yard-out over center Rodney Hudson.

Miami tied it at 13 with a nine-play, 75-yard drive to open the third quarter, capped by a 10-yard pass from Tagovailoa to Gaskin on a middle screen.

Las Vegas took a 16-13 lead near the end of the quarter on Carlson's 20-yard field goal to finish an eight-play, 80-yard drive.

Following three consecutive three-and-outs for minus-6 yards, Miami yanked Tagovailoa for Fitzpatrick with 9:47 remaining. Fitzpatrick then drove the Dolphins 84 yards in 13 plays but Miami had to settle for a game-tying 22-yard field goal by Sanders two plays after Hollins dropped what would have been a go-ahead touchdown pass at the goal line.

After a holding penalty on first down on the ensuing possession, Carr then hit Agholor up the right sideline for an 85-yard touchdown but Carlson pushed the PAT wide to make it 22-16.

Fitzpatrick then needed just three plays to drive Miami 75 yards for the go-ahead score, a 59-yard touchdown pass to Gaskin on a short under route over the middle. Gaskin then eluded a pair of tacklers and raced up the right sideline for the touchdown. Sanders then gave the Dolphins a 23-22 lead with his PAT.

