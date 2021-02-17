Dolphins sign K Jason Sanders through 2026

The Miami Dolphins have rewarded kicker Jason Sanders for an All-Pro season by signing him through 2026.

The deal is a five-year extension worth $22 million, with $10 million guaranteed, multiple media outlets reported.

Sanders, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Dolphins in 2018 and has made 77 of 89 career field goal attempts (86.5 percent).

Last season, he hit 36 of 39 tries (92.3 percent) and all 36 of his extra point attempts. He finished in a three-way tie for most points scored last season (144), also matching the franchise record.

Sanders also led the league with 20 made field goals from 40-plus yards and had two game-winning kicks in 2020.

