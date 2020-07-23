Don't expect first COVID-19 vaccinations until early 2021 - WHO's Ryan

GENEVA, July 22 (Reuters) - Researchers are making good progress in developing vaccines against COVID-19, with a handful in late-stage trials, but their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, a World Health Organization (WHO) expert said on Wednesday.

"Realistically it is going to be the first part of next year before we start seeing people getting vaccinated," Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO's emergencies programme, told a public event on social media. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by John Miller)