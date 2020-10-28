Doping-Sprint star Coleman to miss Olympics after being banned for whereabouts failure

Oct 27 (Reuters) - World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said https://www.athleticsintegrity.org/downloads/pdfs/disciplinary-process/en/22.10.2020-World-Athletics-v-Christian-Coleman-Decision.pdf on Tuesday.

Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)