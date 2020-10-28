SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Doping-Sprint star Coleman to miss Olympics after being banned for whereabouts failure

28 Oct 2020 / 01:29 H.

    Oct 27 (Reuters) - World 100 metres champion Christian Coleman will miss next year's Tokyo Olympics after being banned for two years for breaching whereabouts rules, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said https://www.athleticsintegrity.org/downloads/pdfs/disciplinary-process/en/22.10.2020-World-Athletics-v-Christian-Coleman-Decision.pdf on Tuesday.

    Coleman, who narrowly escaped a ban last year for missing three doping tests, was provisionally suspended by the AIU in June. (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast