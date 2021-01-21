Doug Pederson 'leaning toward' a year off from coaching

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told The Philadelphia Inquirer that he is likely to take a year off from coaching.

Pederson was fired last week after a tumultuous season in Philadelphia, his fifth as head coach of the Eagles. Pederson posted a 46-39-1 record with the Eagles, including the postseason, and won the franchise's first Super Bowl after the 2017 season. The team stumbled to a 4-11-1 mark in 2020.

Pederson reportedly spoke with the Seattle Seahawks last weekend about their offensive coordinator opening, but Pederson told the Inquirer on Tuesday night that he's "leaning toward taking the next year off and preparing for next season."

Every head coaching vacancy has been filled, save for the Houston Texans and Eagles.

--Field Level Media