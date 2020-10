BEIRUT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Dozens of people were wounded on Tuesday in an explosion in the northwest Syrian town of al-Bab, which is under the control of Turkey-backed rebel factions, three witnesses told Reuters.

One of the witnesses said the blast occurred when a large truck bomb went off in a crowded area in the town. (Reporting by Beirut bureau; writing by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Jon Boyle)