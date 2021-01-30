SEARCH
DUBAI-ISRAEL TRADE OVER LAST FIVE MONTHS HAS REACHED 1 BILLION DIRHAM -DUBAI MEDIA OFFICE

30 Jan 2021 / 16:53 H.

