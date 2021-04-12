Dubai to deploy GM unit's autonomous vehicles in emirate from 2023

DUBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Dubai has signed an agreement with General Motors Co's majority-owned Cruise self-driving car subsidiary to operate its autonomous vehicles in Dubai starting in 2023, Dubai's crown prince said on Monday.

The self-driving fleet will reach 4,000 vehicles by 2030, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum said on Twitter, adding that Dubai would be the first location outside the United States to operate self-driving vehicles.

By 2030, Dubai aims to cut transportation costs by 900 million dirhams annually and save 1.5 billion dirhams in reducing environmental pollution by 12% per year, while generating 18 billion dirhams annually in economic revenues by making the transport sector more efficient, Sheikh Hamdan said.

