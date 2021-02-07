Ducks return favor, get shootout victory over Sharks

Isac Lundestrom scored his first career goal and the Anaheim Ducks got payback Saturday with a 2-1 shootout victory at home over the San Jose Sharks.

The game came one day after the Sharks earned a shootout victory over the Ducks.

Troy Terry and Max Comtois scored shootout goals and goaltender Ryan Miller stopped Kevin Labanc to seal the victory. The Ducks have earned a point in three consecutive games after a three-game losing streak.

Logan Couture scored a goal for the Sharks 11 seconds into the game, but the Ducks' defense held tight from there. Miller had 26 saves in the victory.

The game was shades of the Ducks' disastrous loss to the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 30. The Ducks trailed after 20 seconds to the Blues in that one.

San Jose's Mario Ferraro blasted an early shot from the slot and after Miller made the save, Couture pounced on a loose puck behind the Ducks goaltender to score. It was Couture's fifth of the season.

The Ducks tied the game 1-1 when Lundestrom delivered at 5:42 of the second period in his 36th career game and sixth this season. Hampus Lindholm blasted a shot from out front and Lundestrom deflected it into the goal with the shaft of his stick.

Sharks forward Patrick Marleau, playing on the second line, appeared in his 1,733rd game to tie Jaromir Jagr for third place in the all-time list. Rudolfs Balcers had 12 minutes of ice time in his Sharks debut.

Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk had 32 saves while earning his first point of the season in his fourth start.

The Ducks' Sam Steele was playing in his 100th career game.

The Sharks are now 4-5-1 to start the season, all in road games, as they have avoided the Bay Area because of COVID-19 restrictions in Santa Clara County, where San Jose is located. The Sharks still have two games at Los Angeles this week before playing their home opener Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

