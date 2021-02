PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The region around the northern French port of Dunkirk will start enforcing a weekend lockdown from this weekend to halt a spike in COVID-19 infections, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Veran said the situation in the Dunkirk area was "alarming" and that France would also increase vaccine supplies for the area.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Mark Heinrich)