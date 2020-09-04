SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Dutch far-right leader Wilders' discrimination conviction thrown out

04 Sep 2020 / 20:27 H.

    AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Friday acquitted far-right Dutch populist Geert Wilders of inciting hatred or discrimination, although it said he may have intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group.

    Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals court also dismissed a prosecution request that Wilders pay a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,900).

    He had "already paid a high price for years for expressing his opinion", the presiding judge said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast