Dutch far-right leader Wilders' discrimination conviction thrown out

AMSTERDAM, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Friday acquitted far-right Dutch populist Geert Wilders of inciting hatred or discrimination, although it said he may have intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group.

Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals court also dismissed a prosecution request that Wilders pay a fine of 5,000 euros ($5,900).

He had "already paid a high price for years for expressing his opinion", the presiding judge said. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling; Editing by Kevin Liffey)