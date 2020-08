AMSTERDAM, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Dutch government plans to order mandatory quarantine for people who are known to have been exposed to the coronavirus, national broadcaster NOS reported on Tuesday, citing a letter to parliament.

The decision follows a 55% jump in the number of positive cases in the country to 4,036 in the past week from 2,588 cases the week before.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Chris Reese)