Dutch gov't rejects KLM restructuring plan - ANP

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Dutch government has rejected a restructuring plan presented by Air France-KLM's Dutch subsidiary due to what is sees as insufficient commitment by the company's workers to wage freezes, ANP reported on Friday.

Sources familiar with negotiations between the company and government confirmed reports by ANP and newspaper De Telegraaf were accurate. The Finance Ministry and KLM could not immediately comment.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Bart Meijer; editing by Jason Neely)