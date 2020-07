AMSTERDAM, July 21 (Reuters) - The Dutch government said on Tuesday it had raised 1.23 billion euros ($1.41 billion) from its first auction of bandwidth for 5G telecommunications.

The three companies with mobile networks in the Netherlands, KPN, VodafoneZiggo and T-Mobile, all received bandwidth at the auction, the country's junior Economic Affairs minister Mona Keijzer said at a press conference in The Hague.

($1 = 0.8701 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)