SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

DUTCH PM RUTTE: EXPECTS TO RECEIVE 1 MILLION DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE IN JANUARY

04 Dec 2020 / 23:00 H.

    DUTCH PM RUTTE: EXPECTS TO RECEIVE 1 MILLION DOSES OF PFIZER VACCINE IN JANUARY

    Did you like this article?

    email blast