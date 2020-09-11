Dutch register 1,270 new coronavirus cases Friday as surge continues

AMSTERDAM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Dutch health authorities on Friday reported 1,270 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands, close to previous record highs set in early April.

The Dutch government publishes daily case data on a website.

Regional health authorities said on Wednesday the country's testing capacity is stretched to its limits and the National Institute for Health (RIVM) said in an update on Tuesday that cases had risen by 50% from the week before. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Catherine Evans)