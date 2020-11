AMSTERDAM, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Dutch health officials on Tuesday ordered the culling of 48,000 chickens after an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu was discovered on a farm in the northern province of Groningen.

The measures are the latest taken in the Netherlands, a leading exporter of poultry and eggs, after the H5N8 disease was first found in wild fowl. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jan Harvey)