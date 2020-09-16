Duvall blast helps Braves down Orioles

Left fielder Adam Duvall blasted his team-leading 15th home run, tying a team record in the process and helping the Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the host Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Duvall's homer was his 10th in 15 games this month, matching Dale Murphy (1985) and Chipper Jones (1999) for the most by a player in Atlanta Braves history in September.

Atlanta starter Huascar Ynoa was enjoying his best outing of the season, but had to leave after the fourth inning with pain in his lower back. He threw four scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out five with no walks.

The Braves then got one inning of scoreless relief each from Darren O'Day, Will Smith, Chris Martin and Shane Greene. Mark Melancon allowed a run in the ninth inning, preventing the team from claiming its fourth shutout. O'Day (4-0) earned the win.

Baltimore starter Thomas Eshelman (3-1) pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Atlanta first baseman Freddie Freeman went 3-for-5 with RBI doubles in the third and ninth innings. Freeman padded his NL-leading RBI total to 46, extended his hitting streak to 10 games and stretched his on-base streak to 31 games. Freeman had another hit in the seventh, but was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double.

The Braves put the game away with three runs in the ninth off Asher Wojciechowski. Freeman, Marcell Ozuna and Dansby Swanson drove home runs.

Baltimore's Jose Iglesias was 2-for-4 and increased his batting average to .374. He is 8-for-16 over his last four games.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

The win evened the three-game interleague series. Baltimore has won the previous three series against the Braves.

Atlanta (29-20) now holds a 3 1/2-game lead over Miami and four-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East. Baltimore (21-27) dropped 10 games behind Tampa Bay in the AL East.

--Field Level Media