Eagles aim for NFC East lead against rival Giants

For all of the negatives surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles, they hang their hat on a positive heading into Thursday's game against the visiting New York Giants.

The Eagles have won seven straight games against the Giants and haven't lost at home to their NFC East rivals since a 15-7 setback in 2013.

Injuries are once again plaguing Doug Pederson's club. Philadelphia overcame plenty of those to defeat New York on two occasions during the final four games of the 2019 season. That strong surge allowed the Eagles to win the NFC East title.

The NFC East this season is a punch line, with four teams combined to go a paltry 5-18-1 overall. The silver lining for the Eagles (1-4-1) is they can ascend into first place with a victory on Thursday.

Philadelphia is stockpiling injuries at an alarming rate. Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) and running back Miles Sanders (knee) joined the growing list during Sunday's 30-28 loss to Baltimore. They were ruled out on Wednesday.

Running back Boston Scott is expected to see an uptick in workload on Thursday. The 5-foot-6 Scott tormented the Giants in his last encounter, rushing for three touchdowns in the second half of the Eagles' 34-17 win on Dec. 29.

Carson Wentz threw for 614 yards and three touchdowns in the two games last season versus New York. This season, however, hasn't started off well for Wentz, who enters Thursday's game on the heels of being sacked six times versus the Ravens and 25 times in 2020.

"You always got bumps and bruises from games," Wentz said. "I think you notice them a little bit more on a Thursday night game, knowing you've got a quick turnaround. I feel good. I'm fortunate I'm still playing, I'm still feeing great. It's a quick turnaround. I got no excuses. I'll be just fine when I get out there."

Wentz is expected to see a few familiar faces return, as wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) were deemed as full participants during Wednesday's walk-through session. Both players do not carry an injury designation headed into Thursday's contest.

Cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle), safety Marcus Epps (ribs) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) also do not carry an injury designation.

Offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quad) and safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) did not practice on Wednesday and were ruled out for the contest.

While New York recently has been dominated in the series, a win on Thursday would put the Giants (1-5) a half-game behind Dallas for first place in the division.

Daniel Jones rushed for 74 yards in New York's 20-19 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday. The second-year quarterback is getting it done with his legs, rushing for a team-leading 204 yards and a 7.6-yard average.

"Yeah, I think it helps the running game, opens things up for backs and helps the passing game, too," Jones said about his willingness to tuck the ball and run. "... When my number is called to run it, I'm certainly excited for those opportunities. You're seeing what this offense can do, and we need to continue to improve, continue to execute."

Jones may see the return of wideout Sterling Shepard, who has begun practicing after being placed on injured reserve with an ailing toe.

"He's an extremely explosive guy, he's good in and out of cuts," Jones said of Shepard. "I think he's as good of a route runner as there is in the league with what he can do in getting open and then catching the ball. You can trust him to separate from guys. He's a tough guy to cover one on one."

Running back Dion Lewis (hand) was estimated to be a full participant in practice on Wednesday, while wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot) was listed as limited. Both players do not carry an injury designation into the contest.

Cornerback Darnay Holmes (neck) was limited for the second straight day in practice on Wednesday and is listed as questionable to face the Eagles.

Wide receiver C.J. Board (concussion), defensive back Adrian Colbert (shoulder) and linebacker Tae Crowder (hamstring) did not practice and were ruled out for the game.

--Field Level Media