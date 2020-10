Eagles CB Slay (concussion) cleared to play Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay was a full participant in practice Friday after clearing concussion protocol, coach Doug Pederson said.

Slay is listed as questionable for Saturday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot) were limited participants in practice Friday but have been ruled out for Sunday. So has starting right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle), who did not practice. Offensive lineman Matt Pryor was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list for having close contact to somebody who tested positive.

Slay left last weekend's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a head injury and was placed in the protocol on Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 27 tackles, three passes defensed and two tackles for loss in five starts this season, his first with the Eagles.

Slay, 29, started 94 of his 103 games with the Detroit Lions from 2013-19, registering 19 interceptions and 104 passes defensed. He was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The Eagles will also be without safety Marcus Epps (rib), linebacker Duke Riley (rib) and cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle).

