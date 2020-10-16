Eagles CB Slay (concussion) cleared to play Sunday

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay will be available for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens after clearing the concussion protocol, coach Doug Pederson said Friday.

Slay left Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a head injury and was placed in the protocol on Monday.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has 27 tackles, three passes defensed and two tackles for loss in five starts this season, his first with the Eagles.

Slay, 29, started 94 of his 103 games with the Detroit Lions from 2013-19, registering 19 interceptions and 104 passes defensed. He was a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

