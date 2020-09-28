Eagles level score late, settle for tie with Bengals

The host Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals failed to score in a 10-minute overtime as they played to a 23-23 tie Sunday.

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott lined up for a potential game-winning 59-yard field with 19 seconds remaining, but guard Matt Pryor was whistled for a false start. The Eagles opted to punt instead of attempt a 64-yard field goal.

Philadelphia (0-2-1) lost tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and wide receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring) to injuries in the first half. Quarterback Carson Wentz was 29 of 47 for 225 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The Bengals (0-2-1) were led by rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who finished 31 of 44 for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Tee Higgins caught both of the TD passes.

Elliott kicked a pair of field goals from 27 and 42 yards to give the Eagles a 6-3 lead with 2:47 left in the second quarter.

Burrow then drove the Bengals 75 yards in eight plays and capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Higgins for a 10-6 advantage with 1:29 remaining in the second period.

The Eagles responded as Wentz tossed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Ward with 16 seconds to go, re-establishing a 13-10 lead with 16 seconds left in the half. It was Wentz's 100th career touchdown pass.

Philadelphia received the second-half kickoff and turned the drive into three more points as Elliott drilled a 54-yard field goal for a 16-10 lead.

The Bengals came back with an ultra-impressive drive as they moved 76 yards in 10 plays. Burrow connected with Higgins again, this time from 4 yards out, for a 17-16 advantage with 2:22 remaining in the third.

Burrow completed 13 consecutive passes during one stretch.

Randy Bullock's second field goal, a 31-yarder, extended Cincinnati's lead to 20-16 eight seconds into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles' offense continued to sputter and the Bengals took advantage with another long drive, ending with a 25-yard field goal by Bullock for a 23-16 lead with 3:05 left.

However, Wentz managed to rally the Eagles, scampering in from 7 yards out with 21 seconds remaining. Elliott's extra point tied the game at 23.

--Field Level Media